DeSantis Promises To Expand ‘Pro-Life Protections’ After Roe Overturn

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to expand “pro-life protections” in his state following the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Court ruled that the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong from the start” and thereby upheld the Mississippi law prohibiting abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Heath Organization. Roe v. Wade established that states could not outlaw abortions before fetal viability, which begins at 24 weeks gestation.

The Florida governor celebrated the Court’s ruling in a Friday statement and outlined his state’s future steps surrounding abortion.

“The prayers of millions have been answered. For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history or structure of our Constitution,” DeSantis said. “By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people’s role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts.”

“Florida will continue to defend its recently enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare.”

In April, DeSantis signed legislation directly challenging Roe v. Wade by prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with the exception of medical emergencies threatening the life and health of the mother and deadly fetal abnormalities.

“The bill today will provide protections for unborn children from abortion when the child reaches fifteen weeks of gestational age,” DeSantis said during the bill’s signing. “Of course, these are babies that have heartbeats and that can feel pain and can move.” (RELATED: ‘Save Countless Innocent Lives’: Republicans Cheer End Of Roe v. Wade)

Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion, wrote that abortion is not protected within any constitutional provision, including the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which he said only protects unnamed rights that are “deeply rooted” in the nation’s “history and traditions.”

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” Alito wrote. “That provision has been held to guarantee some rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution, but any such right must be ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition’ and ‘implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.’”

Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts and Clarence Thomas joined the majority opinion. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan filed a dissenting opinion.

The Florida Supreme Court has previously ruled that the state’s constitutional privacy amendment protects a woman’s access to abortion, The Hill reported.