REPORT: Disney Sends Memo To Employees Promising To Cover Travel Costs For Abortions

Disney sent an email to its employees promising to cover travel costs for abortions following a Supreme Court case that ultimately overruled Roe v. Wade, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.

Disney’s Chief Human Resource Officer Paul Richardson and Vice President of Enterprise Benefits Pascale Thomas said that Disney employees would have access to “reproductive care” “no matter where they live,” per the memo obtained by CNBC.

“Our company remains committed to removing barriers and providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” the memo reads.

“In fact,” the memo continued. “We have processes in place so that an employee who may be unable to access care in one location has affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location. This travel benefit covers medical situations related to cancer treatments, transplants, rare disease treatment and family planning (including pregnancy-related decisions).”

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, made similar comments, according to a report from Reuters. Meta said it plans to reimburse travel expenses for employees seeking abortions, though the company is “assessing how best to do so given the legal complexities involved.”

Other companies offering reimbursement for travel for abortions include Yelp, Johnson & Johnson, Lyft, Microsoft Corp, Tesla, Alaska Air Group, OkCupid, Bumble, Netflix, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (RELATED: Corporations Stay Quiet On Abortion After Disney’s Disastrous Tangle With DeSantis)

“OkCupid is horrified by the news of Roe being overturned. This is an issue of gender equality and an issue of human rights,” said Melissa Hobley, OkCupid’s Chief Marketing Officer.

A popular Twitter account also posted abortion commentary from Expedia and Dicks Sporting Goods. The sporting goods company’s CEO promised to pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses to obtain an abortion, according to a screenshot from Libs of TikTok.

.@DICKS promises employees they will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses to get an abortion pic.twitter.com/nIuHfAiGpY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

Expedia reportedly told employees that they updated their medical benefits policy to include travel costs for abortions, according to a separate screenshot from Libs of TikTok.

Disney did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.