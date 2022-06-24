ESPN Star Malika Andrews Appears To Fight Back Tears While Discussing Roe V. Wade Being Overturned

ESPN star Malika Andrews apparently thinks the network is a great place to talk about abortion.

Following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade and kicking abortion decisions back to the states, Andrews was on-air appearing to fight back tears as she discussed the situation and read reactions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absurd video below.

Roe v Wade was sent back to the states today so @espn decided to have a nuanced discussion about federalism and our 50 state laboratories & sorry, that’s a lie, they shared what LeBron retweeted and nearly had an employee cry on air. pic.twitter.com/2CL5uKLHc0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2022

This video is a perfect example of why ESPN has gone completely and totally off the rails. Imagine turning on ESPN to catch some highlights and getting a lecture about “women’s reproductive rights being taken away.”

Look, you can feel however you want about abortion, but a sports network is not the place to hear about it. Football starts in roughly two months!

Pro-life Democrat has a sign thanking Catholics for striking down Roe v. Wade. Very peaceful conversation going on. pic.twitter.com/uo425iTWPu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 24, 2022

Why the hell is ESPN focused on abortion over all the crazy news unfolding in the NFL? It’s almost like they want people to hate the network.

Seriously, why did ESPN think this was a good idea at all? How does it make the conversation surrounding sports more interesting? The answer is that it doesn’t.

Stick to sports, ESPN! Stick to sports!