‘Stop Saying Oh God!’: Fox News Contributors Spar Over SCOTUS Ruling

Fox News contributors Leo Terrell and Jessica Tarlov sparred over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during their Friday appearances on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

The Court upheld a Mississippi law directly challenging Roe v. Wade by prohibiting abortion past 15 weeks of pregnancy in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion that abortion is not protected under any constitutional provision and thereby should be governed by the states.

Tarlov argued the Court has set a “terrible precedent” of future outcomes regarding abortion, contraception and same-sex marriage. Host Martha MacCallum, Terrell and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer pushed back when she claimed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied during their testimony to recognize Roe as Court precedent.

“I can’t let that go,” MacCallum said.

Tarlov then argued that 13 states have trigger laws going into effect that ban abortions without an exception for cases of rape or incest and claimed that a handful of states will ban in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. She then argued the laws will disproportionately impact women of lower income and people of color.

“Abortion is often part of family planning decisions,” she said. “A lot of women who want to bring their children to term cannot. What about ectopic pregnancies? If you do not have an abortion when you’ve had an ectopic pregnancy, you can die from it, and in a number of conservative states the Supreme Court have shown they do not care if those women die.”

Terrell argued that the Court has often made unprecedented decisions in their rulings, citing Brown v. Board of Education overturning Plessy v. Ferguson to rule that racial segregation is unconstitutional. He argued the justices interpreted the law in the ruling.

“Everything Jessica said, respectfully, is wrong,” he said. “Plessy v. Ferguson 1896, no, you can laugh all you want. 1896, Brown v. Board of Education, 1954. 58 years [later] they got it right. And for you to inject the race card and say it’s about blacks. 20 million black babies [were] aborted since 1973.”

“To accuse these justices of lying when you have Susan Collins, Pelosi and all of these individuals trying to make political points, trying to do fundraising is insulting to the American intelligence. And President Trump got it right, he got three justices who interpreted the Constitution,” he continued.

Tarlov then argued that the decision will have “dire” consequences for women having children they did not want and suggested that universal pre-K and maternity leave be guaranteed to women. (RELATED: The Last Time Liberals Freaked Out This Much, Hillary Lost Pennsylvania)

“Oh, God,” Terrell said under his breath.

“Stop saying ‘Oh God,’ this is what it looks like out there in the real world,” Tarlov said.

“I just can’t believe you’re using this quality time to push a Democratic agenda! Go ahead! I’ll be quiet. Go ahead, keep talking,” Terrell said. “It’s ridiculous.”

“It’s not ridiculous, Leo. I am a Democrat, but most of all, I’m a woman who just went through a pregnancy — I’m sorry, were you pregnant recently?” she pushed back.

MacCallum then pointed to the abortion pill being a common method that can be mailed to an individual’s residence from across state lines. She also said the number of abortions has dropped by 20%, yet liberal activists currently appear to be proud of abortions rather than pushing the old motto of “safe, legal and rare” abortions.

Tarlov said the decline of abortions is the reason Roe v. Wade should remain in place due to a spike in the 1980’s and ’90’s. She warned the ruling will lead to back alley abortions.

“How many women work two jobs and support a family already and get pregnant and then you tell them ‘no big deal,’ like Leo says, just hop on the highway, no big deal,” Tarlov said.

“I did not say that!” Terrell interjected. “I did not say what you just said. Those are classic Democratic talking points.”

He continued criticizing Democrats and liberals for connecting the overturning of Roe v. Wade to interracial marriage, which was upheld by the Court in the 1967 case, Loving v. Virginia.