Both Biden And Trump Agree: Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade Is Trump’s Doing

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump appear to agree that the Supreme Court’s monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is due to the former president.

The Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling Friday morning to overturn the landmark decision that deemed abortion is protected under the U.S. Constitution. Although Biden decried the decision as a “tragic error” and Trump lauded the decision as “the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation,” the two appeared to concur that Friday’s announcement came, at least in part, at the hands of Trump.

Trump, for one, took complete credit for the Supreme Court decision, pointing out in a statement issued hours afterwards that it was “only made possible because I delivered everything as promised.”

“Today decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote. “It was my great honor to do so!”

Trump, throughout his time in office, appointed Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to the court.

Biden, meanwhile, blasted the Supreme Court’s ruling during remarks to the nation Friday. The president called on Congress to act in restoring federal abortion protections and urged voters to use the decision in casting their votes for the upcoming midterm elections.

At one point during his speech, Biden referenced Trump’s Supreme Court picks and also noted that this was the key reason why Roe v. Wade was overturned – though Biden framed the decision as a blow to Americans everywhere.

“It was the three justices named by one president – Donald Trump – who were at the core of today’s decision to upend the scales of justice and eliminate a fundamental right for women in this country,” Biden said. “Make no mistake. This decision is a culmination of a deliberate effort, over decades, to upset the balance of our law.”

“The court has done what it has never done before: expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans that it had already been recognized,” Biden added. (RELATED: Biden Warns Of A ‘Mini Revolution’ If SCOTUS Overturns Roe)