The Last Time Liberals Freaked Out This Much, Hillary Lost Pennsylvania

Liberal figures and private citizens freaked out Friday over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court issued the ruling in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, deciding in a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong from the start.”

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed the Court is returning the nation to the 18th century and turning women into property. She predicted the nation will resemble the pre-Civil War era where there are free and slave states for women.

“Welp. The Christianist majority on the SCOTUS has made it clear that they intend to return this county to its 18th century state and they are accomplishing their goal,” Reid said. “We will now have free states for women, and states where women are returned to their 1700s status as property.”

“There will be underground railroads to get rape victims to free states, and whispered codes about how to help women in Gilead states that prosecute anyone who helps them try to leave their state to get the care they need. Oh and women locked in asylums if they do end a pregnancy.”

— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 24, 2022

The Nation’s Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal claimed the Court and conservatives are attempting to move women to “second class status.”

“I’m trying to resist the urge to blame the people who didn’t care enough to keep the rage focused on the people who have been actively crusading to reduce women to second class status for a generation,” Mystal said. “I’m trying real hard, Ringo.”

— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 24, 2022

CNN analyst and former prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers got emotional after the decision’s release. (RELATED: Liberals Melt Down Over Supreme Court Leak)

“It’s a heartbreaking betrayal of half of the country, sorry, I’m getting [emotional] watching the women there,” she said. “It’s emotional. It’s a real problem, and people are talking about privacy issues. Can states who are trying to criminalize abortion, not just through the women getting them but the doctors providing them.”

CNN host Jeffrey Toobin said the originalist justices are “winning” against those interpreting the Constitution into modern day.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the six conservative Supreme Court justices “radical” and Republican politicians “extremists” and called for action.

“Six radical Supreme Court justices have overturned nearly 50 years of precedent, stripping away the constitutional right to an abortion,” she said. “After decades of scheming, Republican politicians have finally forced their unpopular agenda on the rest of America. They have decided that the government — not the person who is pregnant — should make a private health care decision and deny women the right to control their bodies and futures. But these extremists will not have the final word. Democrats have tools to fight back, from legislation in Congress to executive orders from the President to initiatives at the state and local level.”

“We are angry — angry and determined. We will not go back. Not now. Not ever,” she concluded.

My statement on the Supreme Court overturning #RoeVWade: pic.twitter.com/a3iEBTuctv — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 24, 2022

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro said the Court is in favor of “regulating our uterus” but not firearms, apparently referencing Thursday’s Court ruling that overturned New York’s gun law requiring “proper cause” to obtain a license to conceal carry handguns.

— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 24, 2022

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called the decision “radical” and “extremist” during an address Friday as she held back tears.

“The Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. They cannot be allowed to have a majority in Congress to do that,” she said. “One of the justices had his own statement. It’s about contraception, in vitro fertilization, family planning. That is all what will spring from their decision that they made today.”

In front of the Supreme Court, a crowd reportedly chased after Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene whose team had to immediately escort her out of the area for the safety. A woman wearing an American flag bandana and mask screamed at the representative.

“My body, my choice. My body, my choice!” the woman screamed in the crowd. “It’s my choice.”

.@RepMTG's team just had to rush her out of the protest. Press blocking the way, a woman screaming at her pic.twitter.com/2Jmc1d46dg — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 24, 2022

A pro-abortion crowd could also be heard chanting “illegitimate” in front of the Court’s building.

pic.twitter.com/1O7S2BASRs — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 24, 2022

Another protester emotionally called on millions to “shut this country down” and to ratify Roe v. Wade into law.

pic.twitter.com/FyuNDzHW7z — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 24, 2022

A pro-abortion group, Jane’s Revenge, has hung up fliers calling for a “night of rage” and threatening that if “abortion’s aren’t safe, you’re not either.” The group took credit for vandalizing the Wisconsin Family Action with the use of a Molotov cocktail as several pro-life pregnancy centers have been vandalized and attacked across the country.