Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Charged In Connection With DUI

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was charged Thursday with two alcohol-related misdemeanors after a driving collision in May that led to his arrest, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s office.

Pelosi was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury, the district attorney’s office said Thursday in a press release. The lawmaker’s husband, a venture capitalist living in San Francisco, was arrested and taken to the Napa County Detention Center in late May.

“Today, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office issued a criminal complaint, filing charges against Paul Pelosi based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence arrest on May 28th, 2022,” said the district attorney’s office.

“The collision occurred on State Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road at 10:17 pm,” the office also said. “A blood sample was taken from Mr. Pelosi at 12:32 am, and sent to the California Department of Justice for testing. Mr. Pelosi’s blood sample had a .082% blood alcohol content.”

The legal limit for blood alcohol content is 0.08% in California. Pelosi could face a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years of probation, NBC News reported.

He also may have to take a court-ordered class, the outlet reported, and get an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle. (RELATED:REPORT: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Arrested On DUI Charge, Allegedly Involved In Car Crash)

Pelosi, 82, was initially held on $5,000 bail. He has been married to the house speaker since 1963.

A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment, nor did her husband.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.