NYC Mayor Adams Speaks Out Against Roe V. Wade Decision, Claims The Far-Right Has ‘Declared War’

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. at a press conference Friday, claiming the “far-right” has “declared war.”

“Whether they are allowing dangerous people to buy or carry deadly weapons or banning women from making their own health decisions, the far-right — enabled by this court — has declared war on the American people,” he stated. “War on public, war on public safety and our pursuit of happiness.”

Adams then suggested the Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was unconstitutional, adding, “Somewhere I read that you have the right to pursue happiness. You just robbed that right away.”

Mayor Eric Adams decried the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) Friday for “attempting to destroy” the rights of women. https://t.co/ngWJ9AAteu — amNewYork (@amNewYork) June 24, 2022

“When it comes to our bodies, we have no rights, but when it comes to their guns, they have every right,” he claimed, linking the Roe v. Wade ruling to Thursday’s ruling in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. In that case, the Court ruled New York’s regulation requiring “proper cause” to obtain a concealed carry license for a handgun violated the Fourteenth Amendment by prohibiting a law-abiding citizen from bearing arms for self-defense purposes.

Adams also vowed throughout his speech that New York will be a “safe haven” for women from states that outlaw abortions in the wake of Roe being overturned. (RELATED: Both Biden And Trump Agree On One Thing In Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade)

“[New York] will not be undermined by a cabal of activist judges with a clear political agenda,” he stated.

“I will say to New Yorkers and Americans, be very afraid,” he also said, warning people of what he thinks they should expect from the Supreme Court following the Friday decision. “That fear should turn in mobilization.”