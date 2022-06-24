REVIEW: ‘The Old Man’ Remains Awesome Through Episode Three

“The Old Man” is must-watch television.

The third episode of the show with Jeff Bridges about a spook on the run dropped Friday on Hulu after airing Thursday night on FX, and the show is downright incredible.

Bridges plays former spy Dan Chase who has been in hiding ever since some secrets were buried in Afghanistan during the Cold War.

Without spoiling anything, I can’t believe how good “The Old Man” is through three episodes.

I expected the show to be good, but I never expected it to be this good. It’s next level when it comes to a story about love, chaos, espionage, war and the fine lines between good and evil.

Dan Chase wants to be a good man, but is he a good man? We know he stole a warlord’s wife but we know there must be more to it than that.

Chase’s secrets from the 1980s are buried deep in Afghanistan, and they’re apparently strong enough to spark a war within the intelligence community.

Also, Bridges is a total and absolute badass in the show. Does that dude still have his fastball or does he still have his fastball? The answer is 100% yes.

So, if you need something excellent to watch, I can’t recommend “The Old Man” enough. It’s simply incredible television.