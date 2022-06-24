Pro-Abortion Protester Tries To Inspire Revolution By Scaling Small Bridge

A man climbed to the top of a bridge in Washington, D.C. to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“He knows that she’s [his daughter] facing a lifetime of oppression due to what the court just did to her rights today. He didn’t know at the time that the court had come down with the decision when he climbed. But, he definitely did find out while he was up there. He just believes that he needs to do whatever is possible to stand up for his daughter’s rights,” his friend told TheDCNF.

Guido Reichstadter, the man on the bridge, told The Daily Caller News Foundation that he was too “busy” to comment.

A man climbed the Frederick Douglass bridge in Washington, D.C., Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court voted in a 6-3 decision Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, sending the question of abortion rights back to the states. Guido Reichstadter, 42, a pro-abortion activist from Miami, Florida, scaled the bridge to protest the court’s decision his friend Max told The Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: ‘The Hell With The Supreme Court’: Maxine Waters Vows To ‘Defy’ SCOTUS)

“Hey I’m at the top of the Frederick Douglass bridge in Washington DC right now & want to know why YOU aren’t in the streets nonviolently shutting down the gov day after day after day till Congress protects abortion rights? Rise Up my Friends!” Reichstadter, the man atop of the bridge, wrote on Twitter Friday.

The Daily Caller News Foundation messaged with Reichstadter, who said he was too busy to speak. Reichstadter said on Twitter that he’s standing up for his 12-year-old daughter’s right to an abortion, and his friends told TheDCNF it’s because the high court’s decision was “illegitimate” and “oppressive.”

.@GuidoReichstad1‘s friends tell me he’s not coming down from the bridge until at least 5pm today in order to protest the “oppression” of the SCOTUS Roe decision today “He’s not gonna come down until he wants to.” pic.twitter.com/SggwDwtD7Z — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) June 24, 2022

“He knows that she’s [his daughter] facing a lifetime of oppression due to what the court just did to her rights today. He didn’t know at the time that the court had come down with the decision when he climbed. But, he definitely did find out while he was up there. He just believes that he needs to do whatever is possible to stand up for his daughter’s rights,” Max told TheDCNF.

“I’ve texted him and I’ve called him a little bit at the request of the police and on my own volition, calling to find out how he’s doing. He said that the police are trying to bring in a crane to come get him or something like that, get him to jump down on that tarp. But, he’s not going to do it until at least 5pm. He wants to get as much attention as possible,” he added.

If I can make it to the top of this ever-loving bridge, I know you can make it into the street! Let’s shut it down nonviolently day after day after day till out rights are protected. I’ll be up here, much love to you all! pic.twitter.com/YReqILFBqH — Guido Reichstadter (@GuidoReichstad1) June 24, 2022

Reichstadter hung a green fabric banner showing his solidarity with the pro-abortion movement that’s swept Latin America called “Marea Verde.”

More than two dozen Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers, the D.C. Fire Department, District Department of Transportation officials, construction workers and employees of the bridge maintenance team were on scene, TheDCNF observed.

Authorities put up a sign facing the bridge offering “cold water” for Reichstadter to come down.

Wear green, learn about the Marea Verde, the Green Wave movement that has swept Latin America and won abortion rights through mass civil resistance. Get into the streets, day after day, shut down the system, the government, nonviolently until your rights are safeguarded! pic.twitter.com/iAvVsVzRaw — Guido Reichstadter (@GuidoReichstad1) June 24, 2022

Ok, I’ve got a life. A job, kids I love, there’s pretty much any place I’d rather be than the top of this damn bridge. But I have a responsibility to those I love- to step out, stand up and defend their rights. And so do you! So let’s rise up, nonviolently, for Abortion rights! — Guido Reichstadter (@GuidoReichstad1) June 24, 2022

MPD didn’t respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.