Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook Puts Popular Journalist In Check On Twitter

Russell Westbrook has seemingly just about had it with people calling him “Russell Westbrick.”

Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless called Westbrook the nickname in a Thursday tweet about the Lakers. “Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State’s Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He’ll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick,” he wrote.

The tweet prompted a response Friday from Westbrook.

“Yoooo… watch your mouth,” Westbrook said. “Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face”

Though the “Westbrick” moniker of Westbrook’s name appears to cut him deep, he doesn’t seem to do anything on the court to help himself. In the 2021-2022 NBA season, the former MVP shot 29.8% from the three-point line, according to ESPN. (RELATED: The Orlando Magic Select Paolo Banchero With First Overall Pick In NBA Draft)

Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go according to plan in the former MVP’s first year with the squad. In the 2021-2022 NBA season, Westbrook and the Lakers finished 16 games under .500 and missed the playoffs, according to ESPN. It was a total belly-flop of a year for a team that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it.

Whenever a grown man tells another grown man to “watch your mouth,” you know there’s usually nothing friendly about it. I will be very curious to see how Bayless decides to respond and to cover Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers next season.