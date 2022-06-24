Sharon Stone Reveals She Had Nine Heartbreaking Miscarriages

Sharon Stone revealed she has suffered nine heartbreaking miscarriages Wednesday after commenting on a story published People about Peta Murgatroyd’s devastating miscarriage on Instagram.

The 64-year old actress shared her feelings in the comments section. “We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage,” Stone said. She continued by opening up about her loss and explaining the layers of complexity that surround the issue of miscarriage. “It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally,” Stone said.

After sharing her feelings of sadness, Stone lamented the lack of compassion and care offered to women that have suffered a miscarriage. “We are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion.” Stone said. (RELATED: ‘Disaster In My Body’: Meghan McCain Shares More Details About Suffering Miscarriage In 2019)

The “Basic Instinct” star spoke from a personal perspective and continued to share her emotions with her deeply personal post. “Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort,” Stone said.

Stone is the mother of three adopted boys — Quinn, Laird and Roan — according to CNN.