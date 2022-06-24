Editorial

Incredible Viral Video Shows Massive Missile Launch In Ukraine

Ukraine Missile Launch (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1540106224355901441)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
An unreal video from the war in Ukraine has surfaced online.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, three Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical ballistic missiles were fired at unknown targets, and the footage is the definition of war porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can fire it up, and give it a watch below. It’s an unreal video.

This is one of the most interesting war videos that I’ve ever seen. I can’t remember the last time we’ve ever had a video come out of a ballistic missile launch.

Hell, there’s a chance I’ve never seen something like this in recent memory.

While I certainly recognize that war is absolute hell and an incredibly terrible and awful thing, I’d be lying if I said the combat footage wasn’t captivating.

It absolutely is to me, and I’m guessing the same is true for most of you reading this.

Seeing as how the war isn’t even close to being over, I can pretty much promise we’re not done yet. Make sure to keep checking back for the craziest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!