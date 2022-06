The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to strike down Roe v. Wade and hand abortion lawmaking back to the states would have been supported by America’s first feminists, history shows.

Today’s pro-abortion activists are a far cry from America’s early feminists, who were responsible for organizing meaningful change on behalf of women’s rights in voting, education and employment, but believed abortion was an “evil” practice, according to Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America.