Watch The Latest Preview For ‘The Terminal List’ With Chris Pratt

“The Terminal List” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The upcoming Amazon series drops July 1, and Chris Pratt will play James Reece, who is a Navy SEAL on the hunt for revenge. The series is based on the incredibly popular and well done book of the same name from Jack Carr. (RELATED: Watch The Sinister New Trailer For ‘The Terminal List’ With Chris Pratt)

Chris Pratt’s New Action Series Looks Like The Best Show Of 2022 https://t.co/VeYyMXHrTY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2022

Amazon recently dropped another look at the series, and I can promise you the newest preview is a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

Fire it up below!

Someone knows what happened to me. #TheTerminalList pic.twitter.com/tPimgzaR6Y — The Terminal List (@TerminalListPV) June 21, 2022

How awesome does this series look? Seriously, how unbelievably badass does “The Terminal List” look? To me, it looks like it’s going to be an epic ride, and Carr already told me that the series will include the same action and violence fans of the book loved.

Americans are craving non-woke content now more than ever before. We want to be entertained without having to get a lecture along the way.

“The Terminal List” will focus on giving fans an electric, violent and captivating ride. Seriously, what more could you want?

Chris Pratt’s New Action Series Looks Like The Best Show Of The Summer https://t.co/2tBthSeRtO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2022

Make sure to check it out July 1 on Amazon! You know I’ll be watching!