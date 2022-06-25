‘They Failed’: Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman Lashes Out At Liberal Justices Over Partisan Dissents

Daily Caller opinion writer Brianna Lyman joined Newsmax’s Wake Up America on Saturday to slam the three liberal justices’ hyper-partisan dissent in Friday’s landmark Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Guest co-anchor Carl Higbie went to Lyman first to get her initial reaction “on this whole last 48 hours,” referring to both the Dobbs case and the Second Amendment case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, which was handed down the day prior.

“I think it’s been a great 48 hours, and I would even extend it to the whole week because it wasn’t just these two decisions, you also have to remember we had the religious freedom decision this week,” Lyman said referring to Carson v. Makin which ruled it unconstitutional for states to discriminate against religious schools when it comes to public funding for private schools.

“What this highlights is the fundamental distinctions between the three branches of government which is so important because what a lot of liberals tend to not realize, the judiciary is the weakest branch of government because, as Alexander Hamilton put it, they are meant to simply adjudicate the law. They’re not supposed to have bias,” Lyman said. “They don’t hold the sword like the executive branch, they don’t hold the purse like the congressional branch.” (RELATED: ‘She’s A Very Bad Person’: Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman On Why Clinton Should Be Frightened)

Lyman then quoted from Federalist Paper #78 in which Hamilton outlines the founders’ intentions for the Supreme Court’s judicial review powers: “They ought to regulate their decisions by the fundamental laws, rather than by those which are not fundamental.”

Further hammering home her point, Lyman pointed out that “if you look at the dissents in the gun rights case, as well as the case of Roe v. Wade, the dissenters, they talk about mass shootings, they talk about the backlash of women’s rights. That is not what their job is to do, their job is to simply adjudicate the text & the frame of the constitution, and they failed to do so.”

Later on in the segment, Lyman remarked that “a long-term fight for the Democrats means nothing. You have to remember, they had 50 years to codify Roe v. Wade…they failed to do so…Democrats can continue to send out fundraising emails to their donors right now but it means nothing…Republicans have the upper hand…because this is what they’ve actively been fighting for.”