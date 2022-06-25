Former Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Slinky Black Jumpsuit

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated the launch of her collaboration with clothing line PatBO by posting images of herself wearing a stunning, cut-out, slinky black jumpsuit Friday on Instagram.

Ambrosio showed a whole lot of skin from every angle in a finely-crafted jumpsuit that left her fans drooling. The former Victoria’s Secret model wore a crochet-style black number with thin threads that showed peekaboos of her skin. The front of the jumpsuit boasted a deeply plunging neckline, and the supermodel wore it with sheer confidence.

The sides featured oversized cutouts that showed the sides of Ambrosio’s torso. The bottom of the jumpsuit had solid black bodysuit sewn in, but aside from that one concealed area, the rest of it was completely see-through and showcased her tanned, toned figure.

Fans that fell in love with the fine fabric and the perfectly styled front of the jumpsuit soon discovered that the back of it was equally impressive. It showcased a huge cut-out that exposed the majority of Ambrosio's back.

She playfully posed for the camera by facing her back to the lens and looking over her shoulder, lending a flirty feel to the image.

The high-fashion photo gallery was designed to promote clothing collaboration, and it certainly garnered a lot of attention. “Launching and celebrating PatBO x Alessandra last night in NYC🥂✨ @patbo,”Ambrosio wrote in her caption.