Patagonia To Bail Out Employees Arrested At Pro-Abortion Protests

The outdoor apparel company Patagonia will cover bail expenses for employees arrested amid protests following the Friday Supreme Court ruling Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, according to Bloomberg.

The company, which maintains a longstanding tradition of activism, previously offered to cover bail expenses for employees arrested at protests for different causes, Bloomberg reported.

Patagonia released a statement Friday, saying that “training and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice” will extend to both part-time and full-time employees.

Healthcare for Patagonia employees includes “a more holistic approach” that involves “supporting employees’ choices around if or when they have a child,” the company said. Healthcare plans offered include coverage for abortion care along with “travel, lodging and food” expenses for employees facing abortion restrictions.

The company also said that employees receive “time off to vote” along with the “resources to make informed decisions at the ballot box.”

Patagonia is by no means isolated, concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc. also pledged to bail out employees arrested for protesting the ruling and even partnered with artists to donate to Planned Parenthood, Bloomberg reported. (RELATED: Environmental Activist Patagonia Relies On Oil And Gas Industry For It’s Products)

Many other companies from JPMorgan Chase to Amazon and Microsoft joined Patagonia in pledging to cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortion care, according to Bloomberg.

Patagonia previously advocated against hydropower and endorsed Democratic senatorial candidates in western states. The company also ceased supplying products to a Wyoming resort whose owner hosted a fundraiser for the House Freedom Caucus.