Rage Against The Machine To Donate 475k To Pro-Abortion Groups

Members of Rage Against The Machine said Friday they will be donating $475,000 to pro-abortion groups in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

The band shared the announcement on their Instagram page, which is followed by 872,000 people around the world. “We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe v. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the band wrote.

“To date, our fans have raised $475,000.00 from the sale of our charity tickets at Alpine Valley and the United Center. We are donating that money to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois,” the statement continued. Rage Against The Machine was scheduled to play at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Wisconsin in early July, followed by two shows at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on July 11 and 12, according to The Hill.

Comments were turned off on the post, so it’s unclear how the band’s fans responded to the announcement. (RELATED: Comedian Alex Stein Freestyle Raps About Abortion At City Council Meeting)

The band shared their choice to donate their fan’s music to pro-abortion groups just hours after the Supreme Court returned the decision of legalizing abortions to the states on Friday. Multiple attacks on and threats against pro-life groups have taken place since the draft of the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked earlier this year.