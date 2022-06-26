REVIEW: ‘Elvis’ With Tom Hanks Is Outstanding

“Elvis” is an outstanding movie.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbrmBotVIGw

Ever since I saw a preview for the movie with Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Austin Butler as the legendary rock star, I knew that I had to see it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Sunday afternoon, I headed down to the local theater and bought myself a ticket to see the film from Baz Luhrmann that has fans and critics raving.

Folks, it didn’t disappoint at all. I know a decent amount about Elvis’ life, especially for a young person, and despite knowing how it would all play out, I was still absolutely hooked.

In fact, I couldn’t look away from the screen whenever Butler was on it. Somehow, he managed to bring Elvis to life in a fashion that is almost difficult to describe with words.

It didn’t feel like an actor portraying the famous musician. It simply felt like the musician himself was entertaining fans one last time.

Hanks is great as Parker, but Butler stole the entire film. He hands down deserves the most credit.

Furthermore, the film pulls no punches when it comes to the dark side of Elvis’ career. It focuses heavily on his failed marriage and his substance abuse issues.

If you’re expecting to see a movie that portrays him as a grade-A badass who never did anything wrong, you’re in for a disappointing experience.

If you want to see a very raw and riveting film about Elvis Presley, I suggest you check it out because it’s amazing.