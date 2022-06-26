Warren Sapp Says Colin Kaepernick’s Workout With The Raiders Was A ‘Disaster’

It sounds like Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders was terrible.

The Raiders worked out the former 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016, and the decision immediately sent shockwaves through the NFL. However, it went about as bad as it could go, according to former Raiders player Warren Sapp. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right,” Sapp explained during an interview on VladTV.

You can listen to his full comments in the video below.

I hope like hell Sapp’s version of events is 100% correct. If it is, it should be a pretty clear indication that Kaepernick is never going to play again.

The man hasn’t played in years, but some people in the media want you to believe he could just walk right back into a locker room and play.

It’s a delusional line of thinking, but that hasn’t stopped people from pushing it.

Now, Sapp is out here openly stating that the workout was a complete and total disaster. I’m not sure he really left anything up to interpretation.

When you call something a “disaster” and “one of the work workouts ever,” you’re making your stance on the situation crystal clear.

Let us know in the comments below if you think Kaepernick will ever play in the NFL again!