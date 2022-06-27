Alex Smith Reveals His Daughter Had Emergency Surgery To Remove A Brain Tumor

Alex Smith has revealed some heartbreaking news about his daughter Sloane.

Over the weekend, the former Washington and Kansas City quarterback revealed that his young daughter had to be rushed into surgery to remove a brain tumor back in May.

Smith wrote the following in part on Instagram about the situation:

On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy. The 10 hour procedure was the most excruciating time of our lives. A clock has never moved so slowly. The incredible neurosurgeons @stanfordchildrens did a miraculous job and were able to remove 100% of the tumor. … After weeks of waiting on pathology, we learned that Sloane’s tumor is a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases—without a clear road map for treatment. We are currently awaiting more tests and gathering as many opinions as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward. We wish this were easy, clear-cut and someone gave us a how-to guide. It’s anything but that.

You can read his full post below.

This is obviously an incredibly sad and tragic situation, and there’s no other way to describe it. You never want to hear about anyone being sick, especially young children.

It’s a situation you wouldn’t wish upon your worst enemy.

Fortunately, it sounds like the doctors did an incredible job with the surgery and they’re not putting together a plan to move forward to get Sloane healthy.

I have no doubt it’s an incredibly scary time for the Smith family, but it sounds like she’s in the best hands possible.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Smith, his daughter and his entire family during this incredibly hard time!