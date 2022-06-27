UK’s Boris Johnson Refuses To Agree With Exasperated Jake Tapper That American Democracy Is Collapsing

CNN’s Jake Tapper failed to get U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to concede that American democracy is under attack during Sunday’s episode of “State of the Union.”

The pair were discussing the G7 convention when Tapper brought up the aftermath of the 2020 election, referring to Jan. 6.

“When I talk to friends in Canada, the U.K., Australia and elsewhere, people express concern about the United States in terms of our ability and our institutions to thrive and continue after what happened with the election of 2020. They worry that democracy is on life support in the United States,” Tapper said.

“Are you worried at all?” Tapper asked.

“No, I want to say to the people of the United States, I’m not. Let’s get back to what I’ve been trying to say to you throughout this interview. I think that reports of the death of democracy in the United States are grossly, grossly exaggerated. America is a shining city on a hill,” Johnson said. “For me, and it will continue to be so. I think that the mere fact that Joe Biden has stepped up to the plate in the way that he has shows that the instincts of America are still very much in the right place. Yeah, there were some weird and kind of unattractive scenes back in the-”

"People died," Tapper said. "It was pretty serious."

“It was pretty weird. Looking from the outside it was pretty weird. But I don’t believe that American democracy is under serious threat. Far from it. I continue to believe that America is the greatest global guarantor of democracy and freedom,” Johnson continued.

Tapper then tried to get Johnson to comment on former president Donald Trump, to which Johnson said he’d not comment on it.