Christian Bale Says He Would Consider Playing Batman Again If Christopher Nolan Directs

Christian Bale hasn’t completely ruled out playing Batman again.

Bale played the legendary superhero in "The Dark Knight" trilogy, and he's become more or less seen as the face of Batman no matter who else plays the role.

While fans have long viewed that his time as the caped crusader is over, he’s actually open to doing it again as long as Christopher Nolan is running the show again.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in,” Bale explained in an interview with ScreenRant.

I have torn feelings on Bale teasing a potential return. Why? It’s pretty simple. On one hand, his Batman films were amazing and had the perfect ending.

Everything was perfectly wrapped up as Bruce Wayne rode off into the sunset after an epic ending. Sometimes, it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie.

There’s no reason to bring back his version of Batman.

On the other hand, Bale was by far the best Batman. Michael Keaton was very good, but Bale took things to a level that we hadn’t ever seen before.

Given the noticeable drop off since Bale left the role, I think a lot of fans would like to see a return to greatness. Nolan and Christian Bale can get fans there.

If Bale does return as Batman, I can promise you I’ll see the movie, but I’m just not sold on the idea it has to happen to begin with.