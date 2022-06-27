Elizabeth Warren Suggests Putting Abortion Clinics In National Parks

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told a Washington Post reporter the government should build Planned Parenthood clinics on national parks Monday.

“They could put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it,” Warren said, according to Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener.

“It’s time to declare a medical emergency,” Warren added, according to Kitchener.

I just spoke with @ewarren, who suggested the Biden administration establish Planned Parenthood outposts on the edges of national parks. “They could put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it.” “It’s time to declare a medical emergency.” — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) June 27, 2022



This was not the first time Warren has called for the use of federal lands for abortion clinics. On ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Sunday, Warren said we should ask, “the president of the United States to make abortion as available as possible with the tools he has, including medication abortion, including using federal lands as a place where abortions can occur.”

In a New York Times op-ed written in collaboration with Democratic Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, Warren advocated, “using federal property and resources to protect people seeking abortion services locally.” (RELATED: Protesters Vandalize, Firebomb Pro-Life Centers In Weekend Of Violence Following Dobbs Decision)

The op-ed referenced a letter signed by Warren and several other prominent Democratic senators on June 7 asking Biden to repurpose federal lands for abortion.

“The Department of Justice and all relevant agencies could analyze the types of reproductive health services that could be provided on federal property,” the letter stated.

Kirsten Gillibrand, Dianne Feinstein, and Bernie Sanders, along with 25 other senators, also signed the letter.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for similar proposals at a rally in New York City Friday.

“There are also actions at President Biden’s disposal that he can mobilize,” she said. “I’ll start with the babiest of the babiest of the baby steps: Open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now.”

The Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions save in the case of rape or incest or to protect the life of the mother, would likely prevent the use of federal lands for such purposes.

Warren did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for clarification.