‘F*ck Clarence Thomas’: Lori Lightfoot Leads Crowd In Hate-Filled Chant

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot led a crowd Saturday in a hate-filled chant against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Speaking at a Pride Parade, Lightfoot took the stage to lament the Supreme Court’s recent decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“So we know what happened in the Supreme Court yesterday. If you read Clarence Thomas’ concurrence, he said,” Lightfoot began before talking to an audience member. Lightfoot responded to the audience member by saying “Thank you. Fuck Clarence Thomas!”

The crowd erupted into a chant of “fuck Clarence Thomas,” before Lightfoot continued to speak.

“He thinks that we are going to stand idly by while they take our rights, our right to marry, our right to have children, our right to live!”

The high court ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, remanding the issue of abortion back to the states. In a concurring opinion, Thomas said the high court may need to reconsider other rulings that established gay rights and contraception, which relied on the doctrine of substantive due process, which Thomas wrote “is an oxymoron that ‘lacks any basis in the Constitution.'”

Substantive due process allows courts to recognize rights that are not enumerated in the Constitution. (RELATED: ‘Challenges The Whole World’: Catholic Church Reacts To Overturning Of Roe V. Wade)

“For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote. “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”

Thomas also noted, however, that “‘nothing in [the Court’s] opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.'”