‘I’m Actually Appalled’: GOP Arizona Candidate Kari Lake And Bret Baier Get Into Heated Exchange Over Drag Queen Story

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Fox News host Bret Baier got into a heated exchange Monday over allegations that she befriended a drag queen.

Baier asked Lake to address allegations that she attended the shows of drag queen Richard Stevens for over two decades and hired Stevens to perform at her home.

“I’m really shocked. I’m actually appalled that Fox News would take a defamatory story like that — and we are pursuing legal action against this drag queen — I’m appalled that you would bring that up when you have not talked about our stolen election. You failed to talk about that,” Lake said.

“We just spent three questions, Ms. Lake, talking about this,” Baier said. “I’ve asked you a number of questions about it. I played the Arizona House Speaker. Let’s address this story that’s in the Washington Post, every candidate takes tough stories.”

“I’m happy to address it, but I’m really disappointed in Fox. I thought you were a little better than CNN,” she said. (RELATED: GOP Candidate Gives Brutal Message To A CNN Reporter)

Lake denied that Stevens had ever been invited to her home and said she has attempted to sue the performer for defamation.

Baier then asked about photographs allegedly showing her standing with Stevens and read reports published by the Washington Post that Stevens performed for her in several places throughout the last 20 years. Lake denied it all the reports.

“I don’t want to ask these questions. I asked you to address them,” Baier said.

“Actually, I think you do want to ask them but you don’t want to ask about 2,000 mules,” Lake said. “I think you do want to ask about this. This is absolutely ludicrous. I’m talking about drag shows in schools. This is what triggered this man. Somebody who goes to a drag show with female impersonators is one thing. We don’t want our tax money going into drag shows at school.”

“I’m really appalled that you would spend time on a false story like that,” she continued. “It’s shocking.”

“Well, I think it’s important to have candidates address things that are coming up that might affect the race,” Baier argued. “And I thought you would appreciate that.”

Lake claimed that Baier did not ask her opponent tough questions, namely about immigration or college tuition.

Recent polling data shows Lake leading the GOP gubernatorial primary race by an average of 7 points, according to RealClearPolitics. A recent Trafalgar poll found Lake at 38.5% support, with Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson coming in second with 26.7% support. The poll surveyed 1,068 likely 2022 GOP primary voters between June 14-16 with a 2.9% margin of error.