Has Joe Biden Improved One Thing Since Taking Office? | Guest Bill O’Reilly | Save The Nation

Commentator and best selling author of “Killing The Killers” Bill O’Reilly joined “Vince and Jason Save The Nation” to discuss President Joe Biden, Fox News and more.

Speaking about Biden, O’Reilly said Biden has not improved a single thing since taking office and shouldn’t run for re-election in 2024.

“[Biden] should resign,” O’Reilly said. “The Biden administration is a disaster. There are no two sides to that story unless you believe that Putin is responsible for the open border and the violent crime surge and inflation and all that. If you believe that, then ok. But if you are a sane person you know the Biden administration is failing.”

“Joe Biden is not going to get any better. He’s 80 in November. His policies have failed across the board, and if you don’t believe that please … send me one thing, just one, that Joe Biden has improved in this country in 18 months that he’s been in the Oval Office,” O’Reilly said.

“How can the man run again for president in 2024?” he asked. (RELATED: Biden Approval Rating Drops. Again)

Co-host Jason Nichols disagreed, saying he doesn’t see any “real alternatives” to Biden for the 2024 election, and that he’s unsure if there is a “better option” that can secure Democrats a win, noting Vice President Kamala Harris is not a viable option.

“The best gift that the right can give the Democrats, if they run Biden in 2024, is if the right runs Trump,” Nichols added, noting the left gets “energized” about Trump.