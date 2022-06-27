Kendrick Perkins Says Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Once Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef

Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo had to get physical with each other to deal with their issues.

The two former NBA stars played together on the Celtics, but apparently had such intense issues with each other that they decided to box it out, according to former teammate Kendrick Perkins.

You can watch him break down the insane story below during an appearance on J.J. Redick’s podcast.

“We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef.” —@KendrickPerkins on the tension between Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo Watch the full episode with @jj_redick and @talter: https://t.co/s0iPtO4mk9 pic.twitter.com/LKY0dPLkE7 — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) June 25, 2022

As crazy as this sounds, it’s not exactly the most shocking thing I’ve ever heard in the world of sports. You simply can’t have two star players beefing and letting it impact the chemistry of the team.

You can’t let it happen. Clearly, the Celtics thought the best way to deal with the problems between the two guards was to let them just box it out.

They got some gloves before practice, and let them duke it out.

Am I condoning it? No, but I’m just not surprised by it. Yes, it’s a little strange to hear multi-millionaire adult men settling disagreements like this, but sports are a passionate thing.

Tempers flare and things can get physical. We’ve all seen it at just about every level.

Luckily for both men, their careers ended up going just fine and they made a ton of money. I guess they just needed to blow off some steam!