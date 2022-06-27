Editorial

Kendrick Perkins Says Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Once Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef

Boston Celtics shooting guard Ray Allen (20) and point guard Rajon Rondo (9) talk while the Charlotte Bobcats shoot a free throw during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

REUTERS/Chris Keane

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo had to get physical with each other to deal with their issues.

The two former NBA stars played together on the Celtics, but apparently had such intense issues with each other that they decided to box it out, according to former teammate Kendrick Perkins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him break down the insane story below during an appearance on J.J. Redick’s podcast.

As crazy as this sounds, it’s not exactly the most shocking thing I’ve ever heard in the world of sports. You simply can’t have two star players beefing and letting it impact the chemistry of the team.

You can’t let it happen. Clearly, the Celtics thought the best way to deal with the problems between the two guards was to let them just box it out.

They got some gloves before practice, and let them duke it out.

Am I condoning it? No, but I’m just not surprised by it. Yes, it’s a little strange to hear multi-millionaire adult men settling disagreements like this, but sports are a passionate thing.

Tempers flare and things can get physical. We’ve all seen it at just about every level.

Luckily for both men, their careers ended up going just fine and they made a ton of money. I guess they just needed to blow off some steam!