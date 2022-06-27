Kevin Costner Says A Great Western Should Make Fans Wonder If They Would Have ‘Survived’

Kevin Costner had some blunt thoughts on what makes a western great.

Costner has starred for several seasons as John Dutton in the hit Paramount Network show “Yellowstone,” and the show has taken the nation by storm. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

What makes a great western? Costner says the audience should be left wondering whether or not they could have survived the situation.

“When a western is done really well, you should come away wondering if I would have survived that,” Costner explained in an interview with Deadline when talking about the genre that has made him famous around the globe.

It’s hard to disagree with Costner’s assessment of the situation. A great western should have you wondering how you would have done in the same situation.

That’s what makes “Yellowstone” and “1883” so great. It feels real and incredibly authentic for the most part. Would anyone reading this have survived the journey in “1883”?

Would we survive the clashes the Duttons regularly find themselves in? I don’t know, but that’s what makes the show so great!

Now, we sit and wait for season five to premiere November 13. It truly can’t come soon enough!