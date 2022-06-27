Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Changes Its Name

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing the name of its iconic boxed macaroni and cheese, according to a press release Wednesday.

Kraft is shortening the word “macaroni” to “mac” in a change that the company says is “meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand.”

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, a product that’s been sold in the US since 1937, has updated packaging and a new name: Kraft Mac and Cheese. Check out the latest box. https://t.co/FGz1DIpPkl — Retail Insider (@BIRetail) June 22, 2022

“The new look and feel evolves the brand and products to distinctively embody what positive comfort looks like,” the company said in the statement. (RELATED: Pilot Shortage Spells Disaster For Small Airports, Regional Airlines)

“We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves,” Kraft’s brand manager said.

“There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers.”

The name change is part of a number of changes the company will be implementing, including changes to its typography, packaging, and colors. For instance, the “noodle smile” on the box is larger, and features dripping cheese.

Packaging showing the change will start to appear on shelves in August, the company says.