‘Just Delete This Honestly’: Fellow Liberals Trash Kamala Harris For Attempting Solidarity

Liberals responded to a tweet from Vice President Kamala Harris expressing solidarity with protesters of the Supreme Court’s decision Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, and it didn’t go quite as she hoped.

"I know there are women out there who are afraid. To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to know the President and I are fighting for you and your rights," Harris wrote on Twitter, adding, "We are in this fight together."

Harris posted a picture of her watching coverage of the aftermath of the decision on Air Force Two.

I know there are women out there who are afraid. To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to know the President and I are fighting for you and your rights. We are in this fight together. pic.twitter.com/1J54ZY2aYk — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 24, 2022

“Just delete this already,” podcast host Kendall Rae responded.

Some criticized Harris for seeming out of touch with those protesting the recent decision outside of the comfort of Air Force Two.

“Um. 36,000 feet above everything, watching on a big ass TV in a private plane, and the message is ‘we’re in this together’? I’m not sure you guys get where the rest of us are at right now,” a writer for the liberal media group Daily Kos said.

“So, more or less, ‘thoughts and prayers…'” another wrote.

“Whoever thought this was good photo-op needs to be fired immediately,” activist Anna Gifty wrote.

The editor of Discourse Blog criticized the Democratic Party for not caring about the abortion fight enough.

“You could try and try but you would not invent a more cutting visual metaphor for the democrats’ total detachment from the abortion fight than this,” Jack Mirkinson said.

New York Magazine’s Hillary Kelly weighed in, encouraging the vice president to be more specific about how exactly she plans to fight for abortion.

“Could you be specific? Like, *how* are you fighting?” she asked. “Describe the tactics, explain the policy, give us the rundown.”