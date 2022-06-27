Major Retailers Ration Plan B Pills After Post-Dobbs Demand

CVS and Walmart are limiting the purchase of Plan B pills after the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

CVS limited purchase of the pills to three. Walmart limited purchase of the pills available this week to four or six, but had unlimited availability if the purchaser didn’t need the pills until next month, according to the WSJ.

Both CVS and Walmart were limiting online purchases of Plan B, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported that CVS was cutting off purchases after three units, while Walmart’s immediately-available pills were restricted to “four or six.” https://t.co/PGelW937Yt — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 27, 2022

A CVS spokesperson told the outlet it was rationing the pills to ensure equitable access. The store told WSJ that the limit was temporary, and they had plenty of supply in their stores. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Suggests Putting Abortion Clinics In National Parks)

Plan B pills are emergency contraceptives designed to reduce the chance of pregnancy after unprotected sex. The pills are available without a prescription.

There was a 40% surge in sales of emergency contraceptives the month after the initial Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked, according to the CEO of the telehealth company Wisp, The New York Times reported.