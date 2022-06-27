The Mariners And Angels Get In A Massive Brawl

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got in a massive brawl Sunday.

Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz drilled Mariners player Jesse Winker with a pitch, and within seconds, all hell broke loose. You can watch the insane altercation unfold below.

ESPN reported that a total of eight people got the boot after the wild brawl, and that seems pretty justified given the intensity of the situation.

Generally speaking, people in baseball rarely fight. It’s not a violent sport at all.

Anthony Rendon known left hander pic.twitter.com/EWJlKsWKcY — Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 26, 2022

If there’s a serious situation where tempers are flaring, people might puff out their chests and exchange words, but you rarely see everything pop off.

Well, that can’t be said about this situation. People on both sides had absolutely no problem getting after it when it was go time! They were definitely cranking things up to 100, and that’s why a total of eight people got tossed.

This Angels pitcher hurled a box of sunflower seeds towards the Mariners dugout in retaliation 😅 @BRWalkoff (via @BallySportWest)pic.twitter.com/DDtze3eeDQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 26, 2022

