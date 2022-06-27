Nancy Pelosi Caught On Video Elbow Checking Young Daughter Of Newly-Elected GOP Congresswoman

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to elbow newly-elected Republican Texas Rep. Mayra Flores’ daughter during her swearing-in ceremony June 21.

Flores praised her daughter’s behavior after footage appeared to show Pelosi moving her to the side with her right elbow during the photo op.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” she said late Sunday. “She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!! https://t.co/TA50EntDoq — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 27, 2022

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said the Speaker tried to make sure Flores’ daughter would be visible in the photograph.

“It’s sad to see ‘news outlets’ that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family,” Hammill said.

It’s sad to see “news outlets” that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family. https://t.co/Dm0oXtwF7V pic.twitter.com/KDyI4MfaOj — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) June 27, 2022

Pelosi was photographed beside Flores’ family, congratulating the newly elected representative on her entry into the House of Representatives. (RELATED: Special Election Could Give GOP A Chance To Prove Gains With Hispanics)

“It’s a great honor to welcome Congresswoman Flores to the Capitol and to the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said. “With great congratulations and again, grateful for her leadership and her beautiful family who is here today. I want to thank you, Congresswoman Flores, for your courage for running for office and best wishes to your success. It’s an honor to work with you.”

Flores won a special election in the southern Texas’ 34th district after the resignation of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned in March. The representative earned 51% support against her Democratic opponent Dan Sanchez, who attained 43.5%.

She won in a historically Democratic district after receiving the endorsements of House GOP Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.