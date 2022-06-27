Court Strikes Down NYC Law Allowing Noncitizens To Vote

The New York Supreme Court ruled Monday in favor of a lawsuit against giving noncitizens the right to vote in local elections.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) sued New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Council and the New York City Board of Elections in January for passing a law allowing noncitizens to vote. (RELATED: Glenn Youngkin’s Budget Slashes Handouts To Illegal Migrants, Advocates)

In its decision, the New York Supreme Court said that there’s no legal authority allowing non-citizens to vote.

“There is no statutory ability for the City of New York to issue inconsistent laws permitting non-citizens to vote and exceed the authority granted to it by the New York State Constitution,” the state supreme court said in the decision.

“Though voting is a right that so many citizens take for granted, the City of New York cannot ‘obviate’ the restrictions imposed by the Constitution,” it added.

Today, a New York State court struck down NYC’s unconstitutional law allowing non-citizens to vote.

This law was unconstitutional from the start, and even those who voted for it knew this.

Only Albany can change this. Not the Council. That’s why I voted against it last year. pic.twitter.com/IEjbbIyItr — Kalman Yeger (@KalmanYeger) June 27, 2022

The lawsuit alleged that around one million noncitizen adults live in New York City, adding that the number of noncitizens eligible to vote in local races could comprise 15% or more of the vote. It claimed that the law violated the state constitution that requires voters to be U.S. citizens.

“Today’s ruling is a huge victory for election integrity and the rule of law: American elections should be decided by American citizens. The [Republican National Committee (RNC)] is proud to head a broad coalition in successfully challenging this unconstitutional scheme and will continue to lead the effort across the country to ensure only citizens can vote in America’s elections,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

Neither the New York City Council nor the New York City Board of Elections responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Mayor Adams’ office referred TheDCNF to the city’s law department, whose spokesperson called the ruling “disappointing … for people who value bringing in thousands more New Yorkers into the democratic process.”

“We are evaluating next steps,” the spokesperson added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.