Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Shooting Subway Employee Over Mayonnaise

A deadly shooting at a Subway resulted in a 36-year-old man’s arrest Sunday, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

A customer got into an argument with two workers over too much mayonnaise on his sub sandwich, resulting in a shooting that left one woman, 26, dead and another, 24, injured at a downtown Atlanta gas station Subway location, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after the customer argued with two workers over the condiment, and then opened fire on the employees, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Police Arrest Delivery Driver Who Allegedly Shot Chick-Fil-A Employee Over Missing Milkshake)

The shooter has not yet been identified by Atlanta Police, but one suspect was arrested after police received an information tip of his connection to the shooting, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Atlanta Police arrived on the scene, stating that the injured woman had her 5-year-old son with her during the shooting, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Atlanta police confirm they have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting at a Subway. Police say he was upset over how his sandwich was made. He shot and killed a 26-year-old woman over mayonnaise, injured a second woman. ⁦@FOX5Atlanta⁩ pic.twitter.com/GwsP3K78Dt — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) June 27, 2022

Officials have not released the names of the two victims as they try to contact their families, according to WSB-TV Atlanta 2. The injured woman is reportedly in surgery. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate videos and interview witnesses, the outlet added.