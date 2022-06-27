REPORT: Johnny Depp Might Return To The ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Franchise

Johnny Depp is reportedly nearing a deal to return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Despite saying during his defamation trial against Amber Heard that he didn’t have much interest in working with Disney again, it sounds like he reportedly might have had a change of heart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PopTopic reported that a source informed the outlet Depp is closing in on a deal to return as the legendary pirate character on a deal worth $301 million!

Now, it’s worth noting that there doesn’t seem to be any public proof other than the report, which has been picked up by many major outlets around the world.

What I will say is that if Disney is smart, the company will do whatever is necessary to get Depp back into the fold.

Nobody wants to watch a “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie without him in it. That’s just a fact. Johnny Depp is Captain Jack Sparrow.

He is responsible for the franchise being such a large hit. When the rug got pulled out from under him over the Amber Heard situation, it looked like he’d never play Sparrow again.

Now, there’s a report claiming he might very well dress up as the pirate. Will it happen? Only time will tell, but as you can see from the headlines around the world today, people are interested!