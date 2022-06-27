Editorial

REPORT: The Seahawks And Browns Are ‘Nearing A Trade’ For Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks across the field during the second quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Baker Mayfield could be traded to Seattle in the very near future.

There has been growing chatter that the Cleveland Browns are looking to ship their former first overall pick to the Seahawks, and it sounds like it’s possibly going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michael Balko reported that the two sides are “nearing a trade” for Mayfield, but it’s unclear when it would officially go down.

As I’ve said several times, Seattle is probably the best landing spot on the table for the Oklahoma Heisman winner. There are a ton of red flags with the Carolina Panthers when it comes to bringing Mayfield into the quarterback room.

The Panthers are better off riding with Sam Darnold and Matt Corral for the time being.

 

The Seahawks have Geno Smith and Drew Lock. There’s no question Mayfield is a better option than both. He’ll be the unquestioned starter as soon as he shows up.

Mayfield wants to prove he’s a legit starter in the NFL, and Seattle can provide him that shot. All things considered, he should be happy if it happens.

Now, when will a trade for Mayfield officially go down? That’s anybody’s guess, but you’d have to imagine it’s going to happen sooner than later at this point. If the Seahawks get him, they want him ready to roll for camp and the Browns just want him gone.