REPORT: The Seahawks And Browns Are ‘Nearing A Trade’ For Baker Mayfield

It sounds like Baker Mayfield could be traded to Seattle in the very near future.

There has been growing chatter that the Cleveland Browns are looking to ship their former first overall pick to the Seahawks, and it sounds like it's possibly going to happen.

New Report Shines A Brutal Light On Baker Mayfield’s Reputation In The NFL https://t.co/upWQXCOPXs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 27, 2022

Michael Balko reported that the two sides are “nearing a trade” for Mayfield, but it’s unclear when it would officially go down.

I’m hearing that the #Seahawks and #Browns are nearing a trade agreement that would send QB Baker Mayfield to Seattle. pic.twitter.com/dnJUF0x7Xi — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) June 26, 2022

As I’ve said several times, Seattle is probably the best landing spot on the table for the Oklahoma Heisman winner. There are a ton of red flags with the Carolina Panthers when it comes to bringing Mayfield into the quarterback room.

The Panthers are better off riding with Sam Darnold and Matt Corral for the time being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

The Seahawks have Geno Smith and Drew Lock. There’s no question Mayfield is a better option than both. He’ll be the unquestioned starter as soon as he shows up.

Mayfield wants to prove he’s a legit starter in the NFL, and Seattle can provide him that shot. All things considered, he should be happy if it happens.

Baker Mayfield’s Future In The NFL Gets A Major Update. Will Some Fans Be Upset? https://t.co/erfJ3AUUTZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2022

Now, when will a trade for Mayfield officially go down? That’s anybody’s guess, but you’d have to imagine it’s going to happen sooner than later at this point. If the Seahawks get him, they want him ready to roll for camp and the Browns just want him gone.