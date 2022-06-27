REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Gets Back On The Right Track With Its Season 4 Premiere

“Westworld” is officially back, and the season four premiere was surprisingly good.

Season three aired back in 2020, and it feels like it’s been a lifetime since we’ve had new episodes. Given the clunky nature of season three and the huge pause before the latest premiere, it’s reasonable to worry about what we’re going to get. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s starting… Watch the Season 4 premiere of #Westworld at 9pm ET on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/WN4LHq8u0M — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) June 27, 2022

Most notably, we know Dolores appeared to die at the end of season three, but Evan Rachel Wood is still very much involved in the new season as a character named Christina roughly seven years in the future from the end of season three.

Is she a host? Is she a real person? Honestly, I don’t have a clue, and I think that’s the point. What we know is that Christina either knows more than she’s letting on or she’s going to unknowingly play a crucial role.

Right now, she’s just doing some boring writing job, but there are clearly demons out to hunt her down. Without spoiling anything, that becomes crystal clear from the start. Something tells me given the fact Teddy was shown right at the end, there might be a shade of Dolores left in her.

Maybe it’s time you questioned the nature of your own reality.#Westworld | Season 4 | 6.26 | @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/u3CtP266s9 — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) June 16, 2022

Maeve has also been in hiding for seven years and still as violent as she needs to be in order to survive. She’s always been one of my favorite characters, and that won’t change in season three.

Now, here’s what I will say that I liked the most. Ed Harris is back as the Man in Black, and he’s going full bad guy again. Is William totally dead? What are the MiB’s motives? Is any part of William still out there?

I have no idea, but I do know I’m excited to find out. I thought William’s storyline in season three was one of the most disappointing parts. We want to see him cut it loose and do bad things. We don’t want to watch some vanilla arc.

Now, we’re back to where we were in the previous seasons, and I’m here for it.

We’re only one episode into season four, and it’s already a refreshing reset from the disappointing third season. Let’s hope it keeps the momentum up!