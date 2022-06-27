Chinese Media Suggests US Is About To Boil Over With Conflict After SCOTUS Decision

Chinese state-run media appeared to suggest Monday that the U.S. had reached a political boiling point in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Following the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision on Friday, which effectively grants states the authority to regulate abortion, Chinese state-run media outlet Global Times cited experts to cast the verdict as a fundamental betrayal of Americans’ human rights. The Chinese state media outlet article went on to speculate that America’s supposed deep political divide also threatens to potentially result in a civil war.

“[The Supreme Court’s decision] is a great denial of American people’s basic human rights,” Diao Daming, associate professor at the Renmin University, told Global Times. “It is clearly a historical regression.” (RELATED: Big Business Fights Bill Intended To Stop Selling America Out To China)

The Chinese state-run media report follows less than two weeks after the European Parliament passed a resolution determining that China is guilty of inflicting “crimes against humanity” upon Uyghurs and that a “serious risk of genocide” exists in Xinjiang.

The Congressional-Executive Commission on China announced in March 2021 that there was “abundant evidence” China was practicing “eugenics” upon Turkic Muslims in the country, citing forced abortions, sterilizations and other methods it employed to “prevent births.” (RELATED: Former US Military Pilot Admits He Spied For China, Sold US Secrets)

Under China’s centrally-planned one-child policy, the nation reportedly aborted 336 million children between the late 70s and 2013, according to The Telegraph. Despite ending the one-child policy in 2016, China reportedly continues to grapple with the fallout of the system which has resulted in millions more male births and an impending demographic crisis, according to Britannica.

As a result of China’s demographic crisis, China’s median age in 2050 may reportedly rise to over 50-years old, according to Foreign Affairs. Likewise, as China increasingly possesses fewer younger people, China’s work force may reportedly shrink, leading to heightened economic downturn, Forbes reported.

The legal grounds for abortion has expanded over the past 50 years around the world, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, with 73 million reportedly occurring globally each year. Similar to U.S. laws prior to Friday’s Supreme Court decision, laws in most European countries allow for abortion on demand at various gestational stages, except for Poland, which only allows such procedures in order to “preserve health.”

Global Times also cited experts to speculate on whether or not the Supreme Court decision and a perceived “critical divide” in U.S. politics might inevitably lead to civil war.

“Hard to say if a civil war will really come to the U.S., but it’s safe to say that the U.S. has already been in a civil war situation on cultural and political fronts,” Global Times quoted an anonymous professor as saying, before adding that the expert predicted “more complicated, dramatic conflicts are yet to come in the U.S.”

The Chinese Embassy and Global Times did not respond immediately to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

