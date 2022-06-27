STUDY: Americans Will Spend Roughly $1.4 Billion On Beer And Wine For The 4th Of July

Americans plan on spending a staggering amount of money on alcohol for the 4th of July.

Next week, millions of Americans will gather around this great country to celebrate our independence, and that means the drinks will be flowing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Happy 4th of July and happy birthday to America. This country has blessed my family, my friends and myself with more opportunities than I’ll ever be able to describe, and I’m forever grateful. The USA is a beautiful and bold place, and I’m proud to call it home. pic.twitter.com/dpkZZUUAnT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 4, 2019

Just how much will be flowing? Well, a study from WalletHub indicates people will spend roughly $1.4 billion on beer and wine to celebrate America’s birthday!

That will certainly buy a whole hell of a lot of drinks!

My reaction when people tell me to stop drinking beer on the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/75cTtdeM7i — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 4, 2019

It warms my soul to know that Americans plan on hammering beer to honor and celebrate the USA. I couldn’t care less about the wine, but when it comes to beer, I’m here for it!

I’m here for all of it! Keep them cold and keep them ready to roll.

Here Is My Official Guide On How To Celebrate The 4th Of July. You’ll Need At Least One AR-15, A Lot Of Alcohol And A Few Other Things. Read It Here: https://t.co/8RddmY9Lo7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 1, 2019

In fact, I’d argue if you’re against drinking beer to celebrate the 4th of July, you’re probably the same kind of person who cheered for the Soviet Union during the Miracle on Ice game.

Don’t be that kind of person. Be the kind of American who is always ready to pop open another one.

So, if any of you need me next Monday, you’ll know where to find me!