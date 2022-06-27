Man Appears To Try To Hit Police Officers With A Tractor Bucket In Insane Viral Video

Some police in Vermont recently found themselves in a very sticky situation.

In a video shared by the Vermont State Police, two officers were attempting to arrest a man when the suspect’s father allegedly swung an excavator bucket at them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Vermont State Police the released the following statement on the situation:

Last week, two of our troopers found themselves in an unexpected and dangerous situation when they went to a home in Hardwick to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case. The suspect’s parents attempted to hinder the arrest, and ultimately the suspect’s father menaced and attempted to assault the troopers using an excavator. Thankfully, the troopers were unharmed and able to arrest all the parties involved without any injuries. One of our commanders said later: “They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one.”

You can watch the absolutely insane sequence of events play out in the video below.

Last week, two troopers found themselves in an unexpected and dangerous situation when they went to a home in Hardwick to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case. Thankfully, this incident ended with the subjects in custody, and no injuries to anyone involved. pic.twitter.com/TqnGvm71Px — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) June 23, 2022

This is another classic example of how tough of a job it is to be a cop. They tried to get a guy in custody and his father allegedly swung a tractor bucket at them.

As anyone who has worked with tractors can tell you, they’re incredibly powerful.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Police Kill A Man During Massive Gun Battle https://t.co/n9CTnsGFI4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 27, 2022

If that bucket had connected with either officer, it could have caused a very serious injury. It could have resulted in their lives being changed in the worst of ways.

Fortunately, these cops had their heads on a swivel and were very aware of the danger they were facing.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Police Officer Kills A Man Wielding A Hatchet https://t.co/29k7J6nwUI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2022

Hopefully, justice is served to the responsible parties if they’re convicted!