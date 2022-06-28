Charles Barkley Struggles To Use A Cell Phone In Hilarious Viral Video

Charles Barkley isn’t great with a cell phone.

In a viral TikTok video shared by @tootallmika, the legendary NBA player and current pundit was asked to film a video of a woman, but saying he struggled would be an incredible understatement!

Watch Barkley struggle in the laugh-out-loud video below.

Charles Barkley might have been a dominating force on the basketball court and he’s outstanding on TV, but clearly, technology isn’t the man’s best strength.

He looked like he might as well have been handling highly complicated military gear because he truly looked like he had no idea what was going on.

I hate to say he looked like a classic boomer who isn’t great with electronics, but I think we can all agree that’s exactly what it looked like.

Of course, Barkley didn’t get famous and paid because he’s great at messing around on TikTok. He got paid because he’s a legend in the world of basketball.

So, he shouldn’t sweat it. Leave filming TikTok videos to the kids!