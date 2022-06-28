Famous ‘Shake It Up’ Actress Bella Thorne Provides An Explicit Relationship Status Update

“Shake It Up” actress Bella Thorne is single and very ready to mingle, and she made sure that all 25.4 million of her Instagram followers were made aware of that fact.

Thorne posted a very explicit message alongside an equally provocative image, sharing the news with fans and making it abundantly clear that she’s looking for some fun. She appeared wearing an off the shoulder Gucci top and perfectly manicured nails, as she held up her index finger and her middle finger, and stuck out her tongue in between. She captioned the post, “single and ready to munch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Thorne’s frisky messaging garnered a lot of attention on social media, quickly racking up over 600,000 likes on her page in a very short period of time. Her celebrity friends also chimed in to show their support. Daniel Mirkin and Diana Maux were among many of the famous faces who chimed in to share red hot flame emojis in response to Thorne’s risqué message. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Goes Off On Disney After ‘Gay Agenda’ Video Leak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

In 2019, Thorne came out to announce she was pansexual, after previously coming out as bisexual in 2016, according to Cosmopolitan.

Thorne said that when someone told her the definition of pansexual, she realized it embodied her personality. She defined being pansexual as “the sexual, romantic, emotional, physical, or spiritual attraction to people, regardless of their specific gender identity or sexual expression,” according to Cosmopolitan.