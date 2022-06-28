Famous Singer Turns Up The Summer Vibes In A Short Shorts Dance Video

Nicole Scherzinger cranked up the summer sizzle by posting an Instagram dance video in some very short shorts, Sunday.

Best known as the lead singer for the Pussycat Dolls and for her reign as a judge on “The Masked Singer,” Scherzinger turned up the heat for her 5.3 million Instagram followers by entertaining them with her expressive dance moves and retro ’80s outfit. The post was to promote her new song called “The Drop” which was released Thursday and features Scherzinger alongside David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas and Azteck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

The song is undeniably catchy and is sure to be one of the summer songs of 2022, but it wasn’t just the beat that had people locked in to this Instagram post.

Scherzinger appeared alongside choreographer Debora Casimiro, and the ladies absolutely nailed their perfectly choreographed routine.

The moves were upbeat and fluid, but also carried a fun, flirty vibe that drew fans in.(RELATED: Olivia Culpo’s Earth Tone Bikini Is Sending Summer Vacation Vibes)

Scherzinger’s fashion choice stunned fans as she rocked a lime green, crocheted bralette and a pair of very short denim shorts and danced under a perfectly positioned palm tree.

The dance moves involved a whole lot of hip action, and both Scherzinger and Casimiro made each move look seamless and effortless while dancing barefoot on a patch of grass. Scherzinger mesmerized fans with her tantalizing moves and her facial expressions, and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself throughout the performance.

“The Drop” is now streaming online.