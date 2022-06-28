FX Renews ‘The Old Man’ With Jeff Bridges For A Second Season

FX wasted no time before ordering more episodes of “The Old Man.”

The hit show with Jeff Bridges about a spy on the run has three episodes out on FX and Hulu so far, and FX has already ordered a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Watch Jeff Bridges In The Chilling Trailer For FX’s Upcoming Series ‘The Old Man’)

This is great news for those of us who love awesome entertainment. Ever since the first episodes of “The Old Man” dropped, I’ve been hooked.

The show is violent, dark, complex, gritty and keeps you on the edge of your seat the whole time. It’s simply a damn good saga about a spy with demons buried in Afghanistan and his own side hunting him down.

The fact that it’s already been hit with a very quick renewal is a sign that FX believes in it and fans love it. In an era where woke garbage is shoved down our throats, it’s great to see another show that just wants to entertain us.

As I’ve said many times, when you give fans what they want, you’re going to have a ton of success. We’ve seen it with “Yellowstone” and “Stranger Things” and we’re going to see it with “The Terminal List” this Friday.

“The Old Man” is in the same group, and that’s why FX wants to keep it around.

If you need a show to watch, check it out on Hulu or FX!