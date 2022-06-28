Hailey Bieber Wows In Lacy Lingerie Photoshoot

Hailey Bieber appeared in a Victoria’s Secret ad Monday wearing nothing more than a lacy thong and bra set that set.

The stunning model has been busy launching her skincare line this month, but seems to have made time to appear in a perfectly crafted, very alluring Victoria’s Secret ad. The campaign itself is a simple one, but Bieber has so much sizzle that it needs nothing but her perfect model pose to make it a tantalizing, stunning advertisement.

Bieber’s undergarments were barely-there see-through lace fabric that left very little to the imagination, yet she covered up all the essential areas to keep the shoot classy, sophisticated, and in line with the Victoria’s Secret brand.

The lacy underwear had an additional top layer of lace that was as flirty as it was functional, and Bieber hooked her fingers into the sides of the undergarments giving the photograph a fun energy and a playful vibe. (RELATED:Hailey Bieber’s Plunging Sequins Dress Is A Must-See)

She had her head cocked to the side and gave off a very confident energy as she struck a pose for the camera.

Bieber hasn’t made mention of the ad on her own social media channels, making this particular photograph a special one for anyone that is lucky enough to discover it.

Victoria’s Secret added a short caption next to the steamy image of Bieber in her lacy undergarments. “Cool down with an icy, all-over monochromatic moment.”