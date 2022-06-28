‘Dismantling The Federal Government’: Hillary Clinton Stokes Liberals’ Worst Fears About SCOTUS

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed that the Supreme Court inflicted a “terrible travesty” on America by overturning Roe v, Wade and potentially gutting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during an interview that aired Tuesday on “CBS Mornings.”

“I think our country is really on the precipice,” Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, told co-host Gayle King. “I think that we are looking at not only the erosion of these rights, throwing the door open to unfettered, unregulated gun access, but we’re also looking at dismantling the federal government, how it protects our air and our water and everything else that goes with it.” (RELATED: ‘What Other Judicial Outrage Must We Endure?’: Dems Call For Expanding SCOTUS After String Of Losses)

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a decision in West Virginia v. EPA, which could determine whether the EPA can regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

The Supreme Court issued 6-3 rulings striking down New York’s “good cause” requirement for issuing pistol permits and upholding Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy this month.

“Women are going to die, Gayle,” Clinton said about the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade during the interview. “Women will die.”

Since the leak of a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in May, dozens of crisis pregnancy centers, pro-life groups and churches have been attacked.

Clinton also called for changing the rules in the United States Senate to ensure passage of liberal priorities.

“I think the filibuster should be eliminated, at the very least for constitutional questions like voting rights, like a woman’s constitutional rights to make decisions about her own body,” Clinton said. “If you can’t lift it completely, lift it for those two things that have huge consequences for our country.”

Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

