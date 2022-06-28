INFLATION FIREWORKS: 4th Of July BBQs Just Got A Lot More Expensive

As Americans contend with soaring inflation, Fourth of July barbecues will offer no reprieve, with the average cookout estimated to be 17% costlier this year compared to 2021.

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) reports that the average cookout will be 17% are expensive than this time last year. This increase is led by ground beef, chicken, and pork, all up by roughly 33%, as well as lemonade and potato salad, up 21% and 19% respectively. The surge comes as the largest year-over-year increase since the AFBF started tracking the data one decade ago.

This year’s 4th of July picnic basket comes in at $69.68. Here’s how much your favorite foods will cost this Independence Day 👇 pic.twitter.com/PSEXIyW787 — American Farm Bureau (@FarmBureau) June 27, 2022

Chief Economist for the AFBF Roger Cryan noted that rising fuel, labor and fertilizer costs paired with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are at fault for rising food prices. The war has decreased agricultural exports from both Russia and Ukraine, which together accounted for 24% of wheat exports, 57% of sunflower seed exports and 14% of corn exports from 2016-2020, according to Reuters.

The AFBF noted that despite higher consumer prices, farmers are hurting too and in many cases, “higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses.” (RELATED: Fed Chair Cuts The Legs Off Biden’s ‘Putin Price Hike’ Spin)

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

In 2021, the White House tweeted that the July 4 cookout index had decreased by $0.14, resulting in questions from across the political spectrum as to why the administration was celebrating such a modest gain.

Cryan and the White House did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.